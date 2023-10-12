Polish forces to get new vehicles and more munitions under $370 million contracts

Poland’s the Research and Development Centre for Mechanical Devices (OBRUM) will provide 43 bridging vehicles based on the MS-20 chassis to the Polish Armed Forces under a PLN767 million ($179.6 million) contract. Work will be completed in 2025-2028.

OBRUM delivered 12 MS-20 bridges in 2017 and has already delivered four modified systems to Vietnam.

A deal was also signed for an extension to the contract for the supply of 120mm high-explosive (HE) mortar ammunition for the M120 Rak self-propelled guns. The deal builds on an agreement signed in April 2021 for the acquisition of HE mortar ammunition in 2022-2024 for approximately PLN256.3 million.

As a result of the extension, the existing contract has been extended by an additional several thousand rounds of Rak-HE-1 ammunition, without changing the delivery date.

The third contract is for the acquisition of Jelcz chassis and wheeled vehicles, on which the elements of the Naval Strike Missile system will be built, and is worth approximately PLN470 million ($109.3 million). Deliveries of the vehicles will take place between 2024 and 2029.

The last of the contracts is for the acquisition of six new command vehicles based on the chassis of a wheeled armoured personnel carrier. The contract will be executed by Rosomak with a value of approximately PLN100 million ($23.2 million), and deliveries of the vehicles will be completed in 2025.