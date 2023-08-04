To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland's HOMAR-K MLRS completes mobility trials as deliveries near

4th August 2023 - 15:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Poland is expected to receive HOMAR-K systems this month. (Photo: Hanwha)

The HOMAR-K, a Polish version of Hanwha's K239 Chunmoo MLRS, successfully completed its mobility tests at a state-run proving ground in South Korea in late July.

The completion of the trials follows several recent milestones in an accelerated programme which only came under contract in October 2022. 

The first platform was rolled out in June 2023 and earlier this week there was a launch ceremony of the KTSSM-II Block-I tactical surface-to-surface missile pods integrated onto Polish vehicles.

Hanwha Defence confirmed in November 2022 that Poland had placed an order for 218 K239s and 23,000 rockets in a contract estimated at $6.12 billion.

The Polish version of the system involves the installation of Hanwha's K239 onto Polish Jelcz 8x8 trucks and the first three trucks arrived in

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

