Poland receives the last batch of RPP EOD/IED tracked UGV

RPP can be used to detect, remove and neutralise mines, EODs and IEDs (photo - Polish MND Armament Inspectorate)

The 17 UGVs will equip engineering units of the Polish Armed Forces and will support EOD/IED missions of removing dangerous materials.

The Polish MND Armament Inspectorate has announced on 27 December the delivery of the last batch of Patrol-Portable Robot (RPP) tracked UGVs to support EOD/IED missions of removing dangerous materials. The 17 units will equip engineering units of the Polish Armed Forces.

With a 75 kg mobile base, these platforms can be used to detect, remove and neutralise mines, EODs and IEDs in combat operations and stabilisation missions. It features devices for identifying pyrotechnic materials and chemical agents.

Controlled wirelessly, this system is also equipped with sensors for image and object recognition and provides high-resolution images in a day and night conditions.

Caterpillar tracks enable it to run on paved, dirt and off-road surfaces, as well as in urban areas at a maximum speed of 10km/h.

These systems were acquired by the Polish MND Armament Inspectorate in November 2018. The first batch was handed over in January this year.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the PLN80.7 million (US$20.9 million) contract with the Łukasiewicz Research Network – Industrial Institute of Automation and Measurements (PIAP) comprised the procurement of 35 UGVs.

The agreement also included the training of operators, service technicians and instructors, spare parts, maintenance and repair kits as well as ammunition and consumables.