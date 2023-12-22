To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery

22nd December 2023 - 11:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Each Gladius battery consists of nine UAVs. (Photo: WB Group)

The Polish-designed and manufactured system comprises two WB Group platforms, the FT-5 UAV, which will be used in an ISR capability and the BSP-U, an unknown platform with visual similarities to the Warmate 2.

The Polish Armed Forces has received the first elements of the Gladius reconnaissance and attack UAS just 19 months after the contract was signed with WB Group and a year after initial systems were delivered to support training and faster introduction into service.

The PLN2 billion (US$508.6 million) contract for the delivery of four Gladius battery modules of unmanned search and strike systems, along with a training and logistics package, was signed on 6 May 2022.

On 15 December 2022 the first elements of the Gladius system were delivered to the Polish Armed Forces including two UAV launchers and two Gladius training UAVs.

The system has been built around the FT-5 UAV and each battery has included four UAV BSP-U attack UAVs, five FT-5 reconnaissance UAVs, five launchers, two command vehicles and three ammunition carriers. The vehicle supporting the batteries will be the Waran 4x4 vehicle.

Under the contract the logistics package included the supply of maintenance kits and maintenance services for UAV and the training package, in addition to the training of the soldiers, including training UAVs and system simulators.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us