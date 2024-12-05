Poland commits another $4.2 billion for howitzers and rocket launch systems

Poland announced on 2 December a second order of Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPH) and K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), designated HOMAR-K, after securing financing worth €4 billion ($4.2 billion).

The order is for 152 K9 SPH, six in the K9A1 variant and 146 K9PL, and 72 launchers to Poland, as well as delivery of CGR-080 239mm missiles with a range of 80km and CTM-290 short-range ballistic missiles with a range of 290km.

The second executive agreement includes the supply of 155mm ammunition and the transfer of technology and manufacture to Poland to enable the servicing of