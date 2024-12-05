To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Poland commits another $4.2 billion for howitzers and rocket launch systems

Poland commits another $4.2 billion for howitzers and rocket launch systems

5th December 2024 - 17:13 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Poland has signed for a second order of HOMAR-K MLRS. (Photo: Hanwha)

Poland has signed contracts for US$14.4 billion in helicopters, $3 billion in light attack fighter aircraft and $6.5 billion in air and coastal defence systems and now billions more on rocket and artillery systems.

Poland announced on 2 December a second order of Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPH) and K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), designated HOMAR-K, after securing financing worth €4 billion ($4.2 billion).

The order is for 152 K9 SPH, six in the K9A1 variant and 146 K9PL, and 72 launchers to Poland, as well as delivery of CGR-080 239mm missiles with a range of 80km and CTM-290 short-range ballistic missiles with a range of 290km.

The second executive agreement includes the supply of 155mm ammunition and the transfer of technology and manufacture to Poland to enable the servicing of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us