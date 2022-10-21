HIMARS production concerns prompt Poland to choose Chunmoo
Poland has decided to buy fewer M142 HIMARS artillery and rocket launcher systems than originally planned, choosing instead to procure almost 300 units of the South Korean-made K239 Chunmoo system.
Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak on 19 October signed a framework agreement with Hanwha Defense for 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers under the WR-300 Homar programme.
These will be installed on Jelcz 8x8 trucks made by Polish company PGZ, integrated with the Topaz BMS from WB Group and communication systems.
Chunmoo will be delivered with a shipment of 239mm guided rockets with a range of about 80km, plus
