Plasan North America nets $300 million JLTV A2 subcontract

Plasan North America will manufacture subcomponents for the armoured cabs of AM General Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) under a $300 million deal announced on 17 July.

In February, AM General was awarded an $8.66 billion follow-on contract to produce up to 20,682 JLTVs and up to 9,883 trailers under JLTV A2, with initial deliveries scheduled for Q3 2024, after which trials will begin.

Government testing will be coordinated with Army Test and Evaluation Command, the Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Authority and the Pentagon's Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation. Locations are anticipated to be aligned with Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

Plasan officials said the contract award would boost its workforce by 170 over the next 18 months in West Michigan, where they currently have a workforce of 80, and was the result of a 'long-standing relationship with the JLTV program, providing high-quality armour components for the last seven years'.