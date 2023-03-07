To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Oshkosh challenges US Army's JLTV contract decision with GAO protest

7th March 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

It is unclear what effect the protest will have on the timeline for AM General to produce JLTVs. (Photo: US DoD)

According to an analysis by Shephard Defence Insight, AM General’s bid could have reduced the JLTV unit cost by as much as $30,000.

Oshkosh Defense has filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the US Army’s decision to award a follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) contract to competitor AM General.

Oshkosh set off an independent GAO review of the award on 6 March.

In February, the US Army awarded AM General an $8.66 billion contract for production of up to 20,682 JLTVs) and up to 9,883 trailers.

According to calculations by Shephard Defence Insight analyst Sam Hart, AM General may have undercut the current unit cost of the JLTV by around $30,000 based on the award value.

