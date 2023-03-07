Oshkosh challenges US Army's JLTV contract decision with GAO protest
Oshkosh Defense has filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the US Army’s decision to award a follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) contract to competitor AM General.
Oshkosh set off an independent GAO review of the award on 6 March.
In February, the US Army awarded AM General an $8.66 billion contract for production of up to 20,682 JLTVs) and up to 9,883 trailers.
According to calculations by Shephard Defence Insight analyst Sam Hart, AM General may have undercut the current unit cost of the JLTV by around $30,000 based on the award value.
More from Land Warfare
-
How the US Army is applying lessons learned from the Ukraine war
The conflict in Ukraine has been heavily impacting ground warfare planning and leading the US Army in some new directions.
-
Persisent Systems to roll out regional network for US Air Force bases
Persistent Systems will deliver Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) functionality across three major USAF missile bases to improve situation awareness for security forces.
-
Why NATO is seeking an advanced modular air defence solution
Under the Modular Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) project, ten NATO members want to rapidly develop or acquire an air defence system that can respond to threats along the very short, short and medium-range spectrum.
-
Elbit weapon systems to equip more Romanian Piranha vehicles
Elbit Systems has been awarded a follow-on contract for turrets, remote weapon stations and 120mm mortars for Romanian Armed Forces' Piranha V vehicles.
-
Polish Army signs new agreement for over a thousand armoured vehicles
Poland's defence minister has inked a deal with manufacturer HSW for 1,000 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, plus 400 specialist vehicles based on the same chassis, and the country is also looking to rapidly acquire a heavy IFV to deploy alongside its new Abrams tank fleet.