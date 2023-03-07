Oshkosh challenges US Army's JLTV contract decision with GAO protest

Oshkosh Defense has filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the US Army’s decision to award a follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) contract to competitor AM General.

Oshkosh set off an independent GAO review of the award on 6 March.

In February, the US Army awarded AM General an $8.66 billion contract for production of up to 20,682 JLTVs) and up to 9,883 trailers.

According to calculations by Shephard Defence Insight analyst Sam Hart, AM General may have undercut the current unit cost of the JLTV by around $30,000 based on the award value.