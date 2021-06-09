PLA marines bulk up with tanks

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
For the first time, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has rolled out genuine tanks – as opposed to armoured vehicles such as the ZTD-05 or ZTL-11 – to its marines. This marks a major capability upgrade for China’s premier amphibious and expeditionary force.
The revelation came via a CCTV report aired on 2 June, which showed members of the PLA Navy Marine Corps (PLANMC) examining Norinco-built ZTQ-15 light tanks (without side skirts) loaded aboard railcars ready for transport.
There was no indication where the location of the CCTV filming took place, nor which unit. However, the personnel uniforms unmistakably belonged ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.