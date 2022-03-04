Philippine soldier modernisation is mixed bag, with both purchases and delays

Kongsberg eyes potential UK turret opportunities
Kongsberg sees the uncrewed turret market as an area of growing interest.
The Philippine military is making progress in modernising and equipping its soldiers and marines, but essential projects like helmets and body armour remain outstanding.
On 22 November 2021, Indian firm MKU received a PHP182.1 million ($3.5 million) contract for night-fighting systems comprising 661 monoculars, 661 infrared aiming devices and 66 laser zeroing devices.
The monocular is presumed to be MKU’s Netro NM-3000, which delivers a similar performance to the A100 already obtained from Aselsan. The Turkish company delivered 4,464 A100 night vision goggles (NVG) from mid-2017, and then another 2,808 sets shortly after that.
This night-fighting equipment was purchased
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Kongsberg sees the uncrewed turret market as an area of growing interest.
More ATGMs and MANPADS are being shipped to Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.
Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.
Armoured LC 300 passes certification tests in the UK, says Babcock.
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.
The 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces, such as M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, Palletized Load Systems and Load Handling Systems.