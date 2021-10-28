Philippine Army snaps up tactical vehicles from China

FN Herstal gains IDIQ contract to provide Norwegian Army with light machine guns
Norwegian Defence Material Agency orders up to 4,000 lightweight machine guns from Belgian company FN Herstal.
On 15 July, the Philippine Army received around 70 tactical vehicles from China. It is believed that price was the main criteria for their selection, although a move to buy Chinese military equipment could be seen as politically sensitive given the tensions that exist in the South China Sea.
The vehicles, believed to have been obtained through Philippine Army annual operating funds (dating from FY2019) rather than the modernisation budget of the armed forces, included three types of Chinese-built platforms.
The Davao-based firm Jinyi Import and Export Trading Co won a public bidding effort in November 2020, and a notice …
Is a remote minelayer vehicle — in development since 2013 — finally about to enter serial production for the Russian Ground Forces?
Tallinn's 2022 defence budget includes requirements for armoured and logistics vehicles as well as self-propelled howitzers. Calls for tenders will be announced in the next month.
Rheinmetall has received a contract to build and export a Lynx IFV test chassis for the OMFV programme.
Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.
In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.