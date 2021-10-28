Philippine Army snaps up tactical vehicles from China

On 15 July, the Philippine Army received around 70 tactical vehicles from China. It is believed that price was the main criteria for their selection, although a move to buy Chinese military equipment could be seen as politically sensitive given the tensions that exist in the South China Sea.

The vehicles, believed to have been obtained through Philippine Army annual operating funds (dating from FY2019) rather than the modernisation budget of the armed forces, included three types of Chinese-built platforms.

The Davao-based firm Jinyi Import and Export Trading Co won a public bidding effort in November 2020, and a notice …