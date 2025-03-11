Pearson Engineering to supply mine ploughs and dozer blades for Polish Abrams tanks

Pearson is to supply Poland with ploughs and blades for Abrams tanks, similar to the systems shown here on Australian Army Abrams tanks. (Photo: Pearson)

The contract follows news released in 2023 that a first customer had taken into service Pearson Engineering’s new Slice system enabling the interoperability of Front-End Equipment (FEE) between main battle tanks and dedicated engineering vehicles.