Japan refines armoured vehicle needs as Patria signs agreement for AMVxp production

On 31 August, Patria Group and Japan Steel Works signed a licensing agreement covering the manufacture of the former’s AMVxp 8x8 armoured vehicle in the East Asian nation.

This signing confirmed that negotiations over licensing have been concluded, with Japan set to be the AMV’s ninth user nation.

The Japanese MoD selected the AMVxp for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on 9 December 2022. This platform will replace in-service Type 96 Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carriers (WAPC).

Janne Räkköläinen, senior VP of market area world at Patria, stated: ‘Patria is fully committed to delivering the JGSDF’s WAPC programme as agreed,