To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Japan refines armoured vehicle needs as Patria signs agreement for AMVxp production

Japan refines armoured vehicle needs as Patria signs agreement for AMVxp production

6th September 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Japan has signed a licensing agreement with Japan Steel Works for the AMVxp from Finnish firm Patria. (Photo: Patria)

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force is moving ahead with production of the AMV 8x8 armoured vehicle from Patria, as well as lining up new Type 16 MCV 8x8 variants from Mitsubishi.

On 31 August, Patria Group and Japan Steel Works signed a licensing agreement covering the manufacture of the former’s AMVxp 8x8 armoured vehicle in the East Asian nation.

This signing confirmed that negotiations over licensing have been concluded, with Japan set to be the AMV’s ninth user nation.

The Japanese MoD selected the AMVxp for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on 9 December 2022. This platform will replace in-service Type 96 Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carriers (WAPC).

Janne Räkköläinen, senior VP of market area world at Patria, stated: ‘Patria is fully committed to delivering the JGSDF’s WAPC programme as agreed,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us