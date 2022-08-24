Paramount Group introduces Marauder Mark 2 armoured vehicle

Paramount Group introduced on 23 August the Marauder Mark 2 armoured vehicle, which is an improved version of the company’s original Marauder.

The new platform provides better ergonomics, comfort and functionality and features updated driver ergonomics systems, universal hull adaptability, interchangeable dashboard modules and steering wheel components.

The Mark 2 can be deployed on diverse missions such as peacekeeping, border patrol, counter-insurgency or national defence in rugged and remote theatres of operation.

A release issued by Paramount claimed that the new platform offers significant advantages on the battlefield and in asymmetrical warfare, enhancing crew capability and vehicle performance.

The design is also intended to bolster manufacturing efficiencies, resulting in increased rates of production and delivery.

Its latest enhancements will enable the platform to be manufactured in either left- or right-hand drive configurations, from the same hull and component sets on the same production line.

This will further unlock the ability to convert left-hand drive versions to right-hand drive (and vice versa) in under two hours.

Marauder currently equips armed forces across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.