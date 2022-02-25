Kazakh MoD receives new batch of KPE Arlan 4x4 APCs

Arlan is designed to operate in extreme environments. (Photo: KPE)

KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE), the JV between Paramount Group and Kazpetromash, announced on 24 February the delivery of a new batch of Arlan 4x4 APCs to the Kazakh MoD.

The platforms were all locally manufactured at the KPE armoured vehicle production facility in Nursultan.

Arlan is the winterised variant of Paramount Group’s Marauder and was designed to operate in extreme environments. It features pre-ignition engine heating and a dynamic temperature control system that can carry personnel safely and comfortably in a temperature range from -50° to 50°.

This mine-resistant armoured platform can withstand the debris and dissipating energy of explosions. Paramount Group stated that Arlan's double-skin monocoque hull with spaced armour provides blast protection of STANAG 4569 Level 3a & 3b, against roadside bombs, IEDs, 50kg TNT side blast and 8kg blast under the hull.

Arlan is equipped with a Sunkar 12.7mm remote weapon station and an NBC protection system.

With a kerb weight of 13,500kg and offering a payload of up to 4,500kg, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 20km/h for a range of 700km. It can ford 1.2m-deep water obstacles and is capable of climbing gradients of 60% and side slopes of 35%.

Accommodating two crew members and up to seven troops, Arlan can carry extra fuel tanks, water and additional combat supplies, with optional add-ons.