Kazakh MoD receives new batch of KPE Arlan 4x4 APCs

Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE), the JV between Paramount Group and Kazpetromash, announced on 24 February the delivery of a new batch of Arlan 4x4 APCs to the Kazakh MoD.
The platforms were all locally manufactured at the KPE armoured vehicle production facility in Nursultan.
Arlan is the winterised variant of Paramount Group’s Marauder and was designed to operate in extreme environments. It features pre-ignition engine heating and a dynamic temperature control system that can carry personnel safely and comfortably in a temperature range from -50° to 50°.
This mine-resistant armoured platform can withstand the debris and dissipating energy of explosions. Paramount Group stated that Arlan's double-skin monocoque hull with spaced armour provides blast protection of STANAG 4569 Level 3a & 3b, against roadside bombs, IEDs, 50kg TNT side blast and 8kg blast under the hull.
Arlan is equipped with a Sunkar 12.7mm remote weapon station and an NBC protection system.
With a kerb weight of 13,500kg and offering a payload of up to 4,500kg, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 20km/h for a range of 700km. It can ford 1.2m-deep water obstacles and is capable of climbing gradients of 60% and side slopes of 35%.
Accommodating two crew members and up to seven troops, Arlan can carry extra fuel tanks, water and additional combat supplies, with optional add-ons.
Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.