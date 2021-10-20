To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan Army commissions more Chinese-built kit

20th October 2021 - 04:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Pakistan Army has introduced another batch of VT4 main battle tanks from Norinco. (ISPR)

China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.

Additional VT4 tanks and new HQ-9 air defence systems from China have recently been adopted by the Pakistan Army, demonstrating the ‘ironclad brothers’ epithet that Beijing uses to describe its unlikely friendship with Pakistan.

Footage showed VT4 MBTs being inducted at an army base in Gujranwala, Punjab, on 13 October. The facility is the home base of the 6th Armoured Division, suggesting it might be the parent unit for the Chinese-built tanks.

These Norinco tanks were commissioned with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in attendance. At least a dozen tanks were visible, each painted in a camouflage …

