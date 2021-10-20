Pakistan Army commissions more Chinese-built kit

AUSA 2021: Hanwha Defense eyes US market
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.
Additional VT4 tanks and new HQ-9 air defence systems from China have recently been adopted by the Pakistan Army, demonstrating the ‘ironclad brothers’ epithet that Beijing uses to describe its unlikely friendship with Pakistan.
Footage showed VT4 MBTs being inducted at an army base in Gujranwala, Punjab, on 13 October. The facility is the home base of the 6th Armoured Division, suggesting it might be the parent unit for the Chinese-built tanks.
These Norinco tanks were commissioned with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in attendance. At least a dozen tanks were visible, each painted in a camouflage …
Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.
Paramount Group of South Africa has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 IFV against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.
Rheinmetall has shown off a new combat support vehicle aimed directly at bolstering the OEM's bid under Project Land 400 Phase 3.
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.