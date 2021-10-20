Pakistan Army commissions more Chinese-built kit

Additional VT4 tanks and new HQ-9 air defence systems from China have recently been adopted by the Pakistan Army, demonstrating the ‘ironclad brothers’ epithet that Beijing uses to describe its unlikely friendship with Pakistan.

Footage showed VT4 MBTs being inducted at an army base in Gujranwala, Punjab, on 13 October. The facility is the home base of the 6th Armoured Division, suggesting it might be the parent unit for the Chinese-built tanks.

These Norinco tanks were commissioned with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in attendance. At least a dozen tanks were visible, each painted in a camouflage …