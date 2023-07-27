Otokar shows large armed UGV for first time at IDEF
Turkish company Otokar unveiled a new large armed UGV at IDEF 2023. Dubbed Alpar, the company said it is the result of three years of investment from private venture R&D funds.
The tracked platform is designed to carry substantial weapons and a typical fit would consist of a remote-controlled turret armed with a 25mm dual feed cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles. It can also be fitted with an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection device
Another option would be to transport and deploy loitering munitions but the platform can also deploy
More from Land Warfare
-
Roketsan rolls out Tactical Missile Weapon System
Roketsan, using internal R&D funding, has developed the Tactical Missile Weapon System (TMWS), which is being shown at IDEX 2023 installed on the roof of the FNSS Pars (6x6) armoured fighting vehicle (AFV).
-
UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short
The UK's existing Bowman system will continue to soldier on, as while other aspects of the wider LETacCIS comms programme progress, Morpheus currently does not have an agreed initial operational capability date.
-
US DoD announces additional weapons and support for Ukraine
The US DoD has authorised $400 million more in security assistance for Ukraine, including air defence munitions, artillery, armoured vehicles and anti-armour weapons, in support of operations against Russian forces.
-
FNSS show latest Pars IV 6x6 vehicle at IDEF
At IDEF 2023, FNSS Suvunma Sistemleri is showcasing the Pars IV (6x6) Special Operational Vehicle (SOV), which is now being deployed by the Türkiye’s Army Special Forces Command.
-
Arma II gets more firepower with Aselsan turret
At IDEF 2023, the private venture Otokar Arma II (8x8) vehicle is being shown fitted with the Aselsan Korhan remote-controlled turret (RCT) armed with a locally manufactured 35 mm dual-feed cannon that can also fire locally developed Air Bursting Munitions (ABM) originally designed for air defence applications.
-
European countries test use of mixed reality in combat vehicles
Estonia and Croatia recently conducted trials with the Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System.