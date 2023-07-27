To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Otokar shows large armed UGV for first time at IDEF

27th July 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul

Otokar Alpar UGV fitted with a RCT armed with a 25mm cannon and 7.62mm co-axial MG. (Photo: author)

Turkey's Otokar has rolled out a new large UGV which can be fitted with a range of weapons including anti-tank missiles as well as carrying smaller UGVs and UAS.

Turkish company Otokar unveiled a new large armed UGV at IDEF 2023. Dubbed Alpar, the company said it is the result of three years of investment from private venture R&D funds.

The tracked platform is designed to carry substantial weapons and a typical fit would consist of a remote-controlled turret armed with a 25mm dual feed cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles. It can also be fitted with an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection device

Another option would be to transport and deploy loitering munitions but the platform can also deploy

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

