Otokar shows large armed UGV for first time at IDEF

Turkish company Otokar unveiled a new large armed UGV at IDEF 2023. Dubbed Alpar, the company said it is the result of three years of investment from private venture R&D funds.

The tracked platform is designed to carry substantial weapons and a typical fit would consist of a remote-controlled turret armed with a 25mm dual feed cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles. It can also be fitted with an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection device

Another option would be to transport and deploy loitering munitions but the platform can also deploy