Otokar moves forward on Alpar UGV

27th November 2024 - 16:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Alpar’s weapons include a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles. (Photo: Otokar)

Otokar plans to make Alpar fully autonomous with a minimum of external assistance, as well as interfacing with other crewed and uncrewed systems on the battlefield.

Otokar has said that it expected to achieve new levels of automation with its Alpar UGV and the completed development of a hybrid powerpack for the vehicle “soon”.

The company unveiled the large tracked Alpar at IDEF in June 2023. A typical fit would consist of a remote-controlled turret armed with a 25mm dual-feed cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS (Uzun Menzilli Tanksavar Sistemi) long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles.

A company official said the platform would “would soon achieve level three automation”. This level requires a high level of operator control or human robot interaction, low-level tactical behaviour

