Otokar moves forward on Alpar UGV
Otokar has said that it expected to achieve new levels of automation with its Alpar UGV and the completed development of a hybrid powerpack for the vehicle “soon”.
The company unveiled the large tracked Alpar at IDEF in June 2023. A typical fit would consist of a remote-controlled turret armed with a 25mm dual-feed cannon, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a pod of two Roketsan UMTAS (Uzun Menzilli Tanksavar Sistemi) long-range laser-guided anti-tank missiles.
A company official said the platform would “would soon achieve level three automation”. This level requires a high level of operator control or human robot interaction, low-level tactical behaviour
