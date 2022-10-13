Optionally crewed ASCOD variant demonstrates minefield clearance capabilities

Spanish partners General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Bárbara Sistemas (GDELS-SBS) and SENER Aeroespacial demonstrated their optionally crewed ASCOD Autonomous Platform on 10 October to the Spanish Army at the 2E+I Forum innovation event in Toledo.

In the demonstration, the ASCOD vehicle on rubber tracks was operated via a remote handheld multifunction driver display to breach a minefield.

Featuring a driver assistance system plus remote and autonomous supervised driving modes, the new variant of ASCOD offers a ‘competitive advantage for remote and autonomous operations in a secure environment’, GDELS claimed on 11 October.

SENER Aeroespacial developed the autonomous vehicle’s real-time onboard navigation system under an agreement it signed with GDELS-SBS in 2021.

Add-on autonomous capabilities for ASCOD could be applied to newly designed vehicles or ‘transform conventional manned platforms into optionally unmanned platforms’, the company added.