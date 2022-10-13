To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Optionally crewed ASCOD variant demonstrates minefield clearance capabilities

Optionally crewed ASCOD variant demonstrates minefield clearance capabilities

13th October 2022 - 10:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The ASCOD Autonomous Platform was demonstrated on 10 October in Spain. (Photo: GDELS-SBS)

The developers of the ASCOD Autonomous Platform say it opens up remote and autonomous operations in a secure environment.

Spanish partners General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Bárbara Sistemas (GDELS-SBS) and SENER Aeroespacial demonstrated their optionally crewed ASCOD Autonomous Platform on 10 October to the Spanish Army at the 2E+I Forum innovation event in Toledo.

In the demonstration, the ASCOD vehicle on rubber tracks was operated via a remote handheld multifunction driver display to breach a minefield.

Featuring a driver assistance system plus remote and autonomous supervised driving modes, the new variant of ASCOD offers a ‘competitive advantage for remote and autonomous operations in a secure environment’, GDELS claimed on 11 October.

SENER Aeroespacial developed the autonomous vehicle’s real-time onboard navigation system under an agreement it signed with GDELS-SBS in 2021.

Add-on autonomous capabilities for ASCOD could be applied to newly designed vehicles or ‘transform conventional manned platforms into optionally unmanned platforms’, the company added.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

