AUSA 2022: GDLS eyes RCV programme with TRX Breacher

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is showcasing a version of the Tracked Robot 10t (TRX) for obstacle removal on 10-12 October at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC.

TRX Breacher was developed with the US Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) programme in mind.

On display in GDLS’ booth, the TRX Breacher technology demonstrator’s payload is designed to support army objectives for a RCV and perform dangerous tasks to avoid exposing soldiers.

Tim Reese, director of business development for GDLS, explained to Shephard that the vehicle’s mission package is designed ‘to reduce obstacles that prevent a unit from moving’.

Created as a result