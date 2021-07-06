OCCAR awards Binocular Night Vision Goggles contract

MIKRON-D is a cutting edge, full MIL-SPEC, image intensified, dual tube binocular that is able to be operated helmet-mounted, head-mounted or hand-held. (Photo: Hensoldt)

OCCAR has selected the consortium of Hensoldt and Theon Sensors for the delivery of Binocular Night Vision Goggles.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) has contracted Hensoldt and Theon Sensors for the production and delivery of Binocular Night Vision Goggles (BNVG) under the Night Vision Capability Programme.

The first phase alone will amount to a high two-digit million euro value and deliveries are expected to commence in 2021.

The contract includes 4,550 for Belgian Defence and 5,000 for the German Bundeswehr, as well as an option for another 20,000 BNVG for Germany.

A full maintenance and repair service for up to 15 years is also included, as well as a series of accessories that will be delivered to the users.

Hensoldt and Theon Sensors are offering the Mikron 16mm BNVG, created by Theon Sensors.

Mikron is a spin-off from the well-known NYX family of Theon Sensors. Using 16mm tubes, the size and, most importantly, the weight of these binoculars are reduced by up to 20% without a major reduction in performance.

While Mikron is already in operation with various European end-users, this is the first major contract that Theon Sensors has received.