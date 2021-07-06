OCCAR awards Binocular Night Vision Goggles contract

WFEL begins Boxer production work in the UK
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) has contracted Hensoldt and Theon Sensors for the production and delivery of Binocular Night Vision Goggles (BNVG) under the Night Vision Capability Programme.
The first phase alone will amount to a high two-digit million euro value and deliveries are expected to commence in 2021.
The contract includes 4,550 for Belgian Defence and 5,000 for the German Bundeswehr, as well as an option for another 20,000 BNVG for Germany.
A full maintenance and repair service for up to 15 years is also included, as well as a series of accessories that will be delivered to the users.
Hensoldt and Theon Sensors are offering the Mikron 16mm BNVG, created by Theon Sensors.
Mikron is a spin-off from the well-known NYX family of Theon Sensors. Using 16mm tubes, the size and, most importantly, the weight of these binoculars are reduced by up to 20% without a major reduction in performance.
While Mikron is already in operation with various European end-users, this is the first major contract that Theon Sensors has received.
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
The German Bundeswehr is pushing ahead with the upgrade of its entire inventory of Puma IFVs as it heads towards the development of a new armoured division.
As European armies embark on upgrades to their heavy armoured forces, France finally initiates its Leclerc tank upgrade programme that has been planned for the past six years.
A multipurpose all-terrain vehicle is being put through its paces by USMC and USSOCOM with production verification testing — but how will it fare in the FY2022 budget?
The Czech Army's delayed artillery fire control system acquisition programme is finally set to come to fruition this year. The challenge now is to decide between the systems on offer.
The exercises demonstrated the importance of radiation detectors that operate with speed and sensitivity of detection.