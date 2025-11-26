Land forces review: British Army vehicle programme stalls and company results land

The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) came under the spotlight this month with demonstrations, teaming agreements and hints at a change in direction all highlighting action but maybe little forward movement after a planned market industry day was cancelled.

In better news for the UK’s land forces, the army’s Ajax tracked reconnaissance vehicle was declared as in service and the government expressed confidence on the supply of steel, although questions remain about the effort to bring in a new self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

The November events for LMP began at the end October when UK Minister for Defence Readiness and