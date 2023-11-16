Norway set to order NASAMS to replace systems donated to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has committed itself to the purchase of eight NASAMS launchers and four control centres to replace systems donated to Ukraine for use in its fight against invading Russian forces.

Additionally plans were announced to buy new missiles for air defence vehicles and three different missiles for NASAMS with various range capabilities which will be ordered directly from Raytheon.

Contracts have not been signed as the deal remains subject to approval from the Norwegian parliament.

Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, said: ‘NASAMS is the result of the long-standing cooperation between the Norwegian Armed Forces, the authorities, research institutions and private industry and this news from the government will contribute to the further development of NASAMS.

‘This is an example of the long-term commitments the industry needs to continue to increase production capacity and delivery capabilities,’ he added.

In March, Norway announced it would provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US which would be in addition to two supplied by the US the previous November.