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K9 Thunder gains momentum across three key international markets

7th September 2026 - 09:16 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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Hanwha developed the K9 MH to compete in the growing wheeled SPH market. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

Recent activity across Australia, Norway and the US highlights Hanwha Defense’s expanding presence in a self-propelled artillery market reshaped by the demands of modern warfare.

August 2026 saw three major developments for the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH), demonstrating the growing international appeal of Hanwha Defense’s adaptable artillery platform among allied forces.

Firstly, Australia successfully tested the AS9 Huntsman for the first time in the field. The AS9 is a locally produced variant of the K9, of which Australia is acquiring 30. This was a major milestone for the platform which will become the new backbone of Australia’s artillery forces.

Secondly, Norway established a new artillery battalion within its Finnmark Brigade, consisting of four K9 Vidars, the local designation of the K9. This battalion consisted of

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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