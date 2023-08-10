No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones
The Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT) has achieved all programme milestones to date at RBSL's facility at Telford, according to Rory Breen, strategy and future business director at the company.
RBSL is now the post design authority for almost all current British Army tracked AFVs and was awarded the £800 million ($1.02 billion) Challenger 3 contract in May 2021.
Critical Design Review (CDR) was achieved on time in January and this allowed RBSL to move into building the six prototype vehicles (P1 to P6).
Two further vehicles have been brought forwards (P7 and P8) to support experimentation and active protection
