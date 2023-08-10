To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones

No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones

10th August 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The Challenger 2 Advanced Technology Demonstrator armed with the latest Rheinmetall 120mm L55A1 smoothbore gun and new Thales commanders and gunners stabilised sights. (Photo: RBSL)

The Challenger 3 MBT has hit key milestones at RBSL's Telford facility, with the programme progressing to prototype building.

The Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT) has achieved all programme milestones to date at RBSL's facility at Telford, according to Rory Breen, strategy and future business director at the company.

RBSL is now the post design authority for almost all current British Army tracked AFVs and was awarded the £800 million ($1.02 billion) Challenger 3 contract in May 2021.

Critical Design Review (CDR) was achieved on time in January and this allowed RBSL to move into building the six prototype vehicles (P1 to P6). 

Two further vehicles have been brought forwards (P7 and P8) to support experimentation and active protection

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us