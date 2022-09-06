Nioa to supply NZDF personnel with SureFire suppressors
Nioa is selling SureFire suppressors to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and New Zealand Police, the company announced on 6 September.
The Australia-headquartered company stated that it had signed an agreement with US-based SureFire and that the ‘mission-critical rifle ancillary’ devices would be used by elite members of the NZDF and police.
Fraser Winskill, Nioa Regional Business Manager (New Zealand), said this distribution contract was to support in-service and future acquisitions of sound suppressors and muzzle devices.
‘We are proud to partner with SureFire in providing our defence and police forces with the world’s best equipment so they can do
More from Land Warfare
-
Saab kindles international interest with MSHORAD live firing test
Saab expects to market its compact and portable MSHORAD for protection of mobile units such as mechanised brigades.
-
Czech Republic starts talks with Sweden for purchase of CV90s
In order to replace its obsolete fleet of BVP-2 (BMP-2), the Czech Republic started negotiating the acquisition of CV90 IFVs with the Swedish government.
-
DoD procurement chief signals GMLRS production boost
Output of rocket systems for HIMARS must ‘at least double’, says US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment.
-
Norwegian Army puts new logistics vehicles into service
More than 100 logistics vehicles have been commissioned by the Norwegian Army under an 11-year framework agreement with manufacturer Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles.
-
Jankel ramps up LTTV production for Belgium with 2023 completion in mind
UK manufacturer Jankel expects to complete delivery of 199 Light Tactical Transport Vehicles for Belgium by 2023, having overcome delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.