Nioa to supply NZDF personnel with SureFire suppressors

6th September 2022 - 05:57 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Nioa has sealed a deal with SureFire to provide suppressors to the NZDF and police. (Photo: SureFire)

Nioa will distribute rifle suppressors for use by elite military and law enforcement personnel in New Zealand.

Nioa is selling SureFire suppressors to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and New Zealand Police, the company announced on 6 September.

The Australia-headquartered company stated that it had signed an agreement with US-based SureFire and that the ‘mission-critical rifle ancillary’ devices would be used by elite members of the NZDF and police.

Fraser Winskill, Nioa Regional Business Manager (New Zealand), said this distribution contract was to support in-service and future acquisitions of sound suppressors and muzzle devices.

‘We are proud to partner with SureFire in providing our defence and police forces with the world’s best equipment so they can do

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

