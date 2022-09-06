Nioa to supply NZDF personnel with SureFire suppressors

Nioa is selling SureFire suppressors to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and New Zealand Police, the company announced on 6 September.

The Australia-headquartered company stated that it had signed an agreement with US-based SureFire and that the ‘mission-critical rifle ancillary’ devices would be used by elite members of the NZDF and police.

Fraser Winskill, Nioa Regional Business Manager (New Zealand), said this distribution contract was to support in-service and future acquisitions of sound suppressors and muzzle devices.

‘We are proud to partner with SureFire in providing our defence and police forces with the world’s best equipment so they can do