To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Nioa seizes the initiative with Barrett buyout

16th January 2023 - 22:37 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australian Army snipers will soon be equipped with M107A1 long-range rifles from Barrett. (Photo: Barrett Firearms)

Nioa establishes itself as a firearms manufacturer in the US with a takeover of Barrett.

Australian privately owned defence firm Nioa announced on 17 January that it had acquired the American specialist company Barrett Firearms.

This takeover gives Nioa a 100% stake in Barrett, a company renowned for its long-range, large-calibre rifles used by more than 75 nations worldwide.

No financial details relating to the deal have been released.

Barrett Firearms will continue to operate under its own name, and Nioa declared, ‘All management and staff at the Murfreesboro manufacturing facility in Tennessee have been retained and production will continue as normal.’

It also expressed an expectation that manufacturing in Murfreesboro will further expand.

Barrett

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us