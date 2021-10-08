Nexter and STV Group sign ammunition agreement

UK MoD awards Roke £6.7 million contract under Land ISTAR programme
Roke’s ZODIAC will act as the central nervous system for Land ISTAR. The award marks the start of an Alpha development phase to derisk delivery of the programme.
France's Nexter Group announced on 7 October a cooperation with Czech manufacturer STV Group for the local supply and certification of shells and modular charges.
The companies signed the agreement on 20 September. Under the deal, Nexter undertakes to support the certification of artillery ammunition manufactured locally by STV Group for use on the Caesar artillery system.
The agreement also provides for the acquisition from Nexter of specific 155mm ammunition such as flare (LU 215), smoke (LU 217) and anti-tank (BONUS) rounds.
The offset with national industry was part of the CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract between Nexter and the Czech MoD for supply of 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm Caesar self-propelled howitzer.
Introducing America’s next-generation infantry fighting vehicle, digitally designed to meet customer requirements.
Head of the Spanish Army’s Logistic Support Command claims that the Tess Defence consortium will make the vehicles available ahead of schedule.
Team 45⁰ North partnership aims to offer low-risk, high-quality solution. Vehicles will fulfil requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability.
The USMC has awarded an IDIQ production contract for RWS under the MADIS programme.
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.