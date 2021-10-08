Nexter and STV Group sign ammunition agreement

STV Group will produce ammunition for the Czech Caesar artillery system. (Photo: Nexter)

Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.

France's Nexter Group announced on 7 October a cooperation with Czech manufacturer STV Group for the local supply and certification of shells and modular charges.

The companies signed the agreement on 20 September. Under the deal, Nexter undertakes to support the certification of artillery ammunition manufactured locally by STV Group for use on the Caesar artillery system.

The agreement also provides for the acquisition from Nexter of specific 155mm ammunition such as flare (LU 215), smoke (LU 217) and anti-tank (BONUS) rounds.

The offset with national industry was part of the CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract between Nexter and the Czech MoD for supply of 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm Caesar self-propelled howitzer.