Nexter and MOL cooperate under CaMo

Studies shape European thinking on AI
The European Defence Agency wants to give AI a central role in future ground vehicle platforms, with several new collaborative initiatives under preparation.
French company Nexter announced on 25 April a cooperation agreement with Belgian supplier MOL for the assembly of 382 multi-role armoured Griffons for the Belgian Army as part of the CaMo (Motorised Capability) programme.
MOL (a supplier of trucks, trailers and special heavy vehicles) ‘will benefit from a significant transfer of skills and know-how’, according to a press release from Nexter.
The transfer of technology will start in H2 2022 in order to prepare the production and assembly of the Belgian Griffons, which will take place from 2024 to 2030.
As a cooperative effort involving the Belgian and French governments, CaMo aims at modernising the countries’ armoured fleets in addition to facilitating joint operations and increasing the commonality between the two nations' armed forces.
Nexter noted that this programme is intended to equip and make the Motorised Brigade of the Belgian Army fully interoperable with the French Army's Scorpion units, both in terms of doctrine and equipment.
Launched in 2019, CaMo has Nexter as the industrial prime contractor with Arquus and Thales as subcontractors.
The European Defence Agency wants to give AI a central role in future ground vehicle platforms, with several new collaborative initiatives under preparation.
The Indian military is seeking to develop a broader range of unmanned ground vehicles, including one based on a main battle tank.
UK support for Ukraine has included anti-tank weapons, anti-air missiles, and a host of other equipment.
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
Following the announcement of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, last week, Canada has provided artillery and other military materiel to the Security Forces of Ukraine.
The method of lengthening the chassis and incorporating a modular pickup truck body — as applied to the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 — can be adapted to other commonly armoured light vehicles, according to Jankel.