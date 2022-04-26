Nexter and MOL cooperate under CaMo

French company Nexter announced on 25 April a cooperation agreement with Belgian supplier MOL for the assembly of 382 multi-role armoured Griffons for the Belgian Army as part of the CaMo (Motorised Capability) programme.

MOL (a supplier of trucks, trailers and special heavy vehicles) ‘will benefit from a significant transfer of skills and know-how’, according to a press release from Nexter.

The transfer of technology will start in H2 2022 in order to prepare the production and assembly of the Belgian Griffons, which will take place from 2024 to 2030.

As a cooperative effort involving the Belgian and French governments, CaMo aims at modernising the countries’ armoured fleets in addition to facilitating joint operations and increasing the commonality between the two nations' armed forces.

Nexter noted that this programme is intended to equip and make the Motorised Brigade of the Belgian Army fully interoperable with the French Army's Scorpion units, both in terms of doctrine and equipment.

Launched in 2019, CaMo has Nexter as the industrial prime contractor with Arquus and Thales as subcontractors.