Next stage approved for major European robot programme

21st November 2025 - 16:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

A key scenario under iMUGS was crewed and uncrewed teaming. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

The European Commission and Milrem Robotics have signed a grant agreement for iMUGS2, following on from the original iMUGS collaboration to develop modular and scalable architecture for crewed and uncrewed systems.

The next stage of the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) programme, iMUGS2, has been launched following a plan being submitted to the European Commission (EC) almost 12 months ago.

iMUGS and the now-approved iMUGS2 are part of a major trans-European effort to develop a scalable, interoperable and secure-system-of-systems architecture for both crewed and uncrewed platforms. The programme aims to develop combat-ready uncrewed ground systems (UGSs), define operational concepts and advance system architectures.

A grant agreement for the next stage has been signed between the EC and Estonia’s Milrem Robotics, company lead for the programme, and the launch of iMUGS2 was announced on

