Next stage approved for major European robot programme

Germany set to order 75 more Leopard 2A8s after 12 months of wins for the platform
Leopard 2 variants have been introduced in 15 European countries and are in use across 23 nations worldwide, with 301 Leopard 2A8s alone having now been ordered.
The next stage of the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) programme, iMUGS2, has been launched following a plan being submitted to the European Commission (EC) almost 12 months ago.
iMUGS and the now-approved iMUGS2 are part of a major trans-European effort to develop a scalable, interoperable and secure-system-of-systems architecture for both crewed and uncrewed platforms. The programme aims to develop combat-ready uncrewed ground systems (UGSs), define operational concepts and advance system architectures.
A grant agreement for the next stage has been signed between the EC and Estonia’s Milrem Robotics, company lead for the programme, and the launch of iMUGS2 was announced on
The Guardian-T 8x8, Hisaar MRAP 4x4, Ridgeback 4x4 and Jackal 4x4 were all on display at Defense & Security 2025, with target markets for the vehicles including Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines as well as Thailand.
The Skyranger 35 for Ukraine is mounted on a Leopard 1 tank and is fitted with a KDG 35/1000 35mm/228-calibre cannon with a firing rate of 1,000 rounds per minute and a range up to 4km. The platforms join more than 6,000 vehicles in service or promised.
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme, an effort to replace thousands of British Army vehicles, may be about to undergo a radical change in direction.
The Land Mobility Programme is the biggest UK opportunity for the next few decades if it all falls into place. Companies have been filling their dance cards as milestones approach in the hope they are not the mirages of the past.
The war in Ukraine has made it clear: the battlefield waits for no one. Military operations now take place in fast-paced environments, and speed is not just about the fight itself – it is about the entire ecosystem of warfare.