Next stage approved for major European robot programme

The next stage of the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) programme, iMUGS2, has been launched following a plan being submitted to the European Commission (EC) almost 12 months ago.

iMUGS and the now-approved iMUGS2 are part of a major trans-European effort to develop a scalable, interoperable and secure-system-of-systems architecture for both crewed and uncrewed platforms. The programme aims to develop combat-ready uncrewed ground systems (UGSs), define operational concepts and advance system architectures.

A grant agreement for the next stage has been signed between the EC and Estonia’s Milrem Robotics, company lead for the programme, and the launch of iMUGS2 was announced on