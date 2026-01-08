To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Next-generation gun set to boost US Army combat vehicle capabilities

8th January 2026 - 13:40 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

Northrop Grumman’s 50mm XM913 Chain Gun on a test stand for range trials. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)​

The 50mm main weapon on the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle currently being competed for by industry will offer a step-change in firepower and targeting over the in-service M2 Bradley.

Northrop Grumman has confirmed that the US Army has now ordered a total of 16 of its latest-generation 50mm XM913 Bushmaster Chain Guns (CGs) for testing on the force’s planned new combat vehicle.

This weapon was developed by the company in close cooperation with Picatinny Arsenal and leverages the earlier 35mm Bushmaster III in service with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands and selected by Sweden, all for use on the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90.

As well as being for US Army testing, the 50mm XM913s are being provided to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and Rheinmetall American Vehicles which

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

