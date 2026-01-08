Next-generation gun set to boost US Army combat vehicle capabilities
Northrop Grumman has confirmed that the US Army has now ordered a total of 16 of its latest-generation 50mm XM913 Bushmaster Chain Guns (CGs) for testing on the force’s planned new combat vehicle.
This weapon was developed by the company in close cooperation with Picatinny Arsenal and leverages the earlier 35mm Bushmaster III in service with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands and selected by Sweden, all for use on the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90.
As well as being for US Army testing, the 50mm XM913s are being provided to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and Rheinmetall American Vehicles which
