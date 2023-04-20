New Turkish 81mm mortar system ready for production after seven years in development

Turkiye's Saver Advanced Defense Technologies, a subsidiary of Ermaksan, has completed development of a unique pedestal-mounted breech-loaded 81mm mortar and quantity production can commence when orders are placed, according to the company.

This system has been developed over a seven-year period using internal R&D funding.

The 81mm mortar tube is 1.453m long and fitted with a hand-operated vertical sliding breech mechanism with a screw breech being one potential option.

Traverse is through a full 360 degrees with weapon elevation from -5 to +82 degrees, with both being manual with an elevation and traverse indicator being fitted.

The recoil system is mounted above