To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • New Turkish 81mm mortar system ready for production after seven years in development

New Turkish 81mm mortar system ready for production after seven years in development

20th April 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

A side view of the SM-81 Keskin 81mm breech-loaded mortar showing the flat panel display fire control system. (Photo: author)

Saver Advanced Defense Technologies has unveiled a new 81mm breech-loading mortar design with a novel trigger firing mode.

Turkiye's Saver Advanced Defense Technologies, a subsidiary of Ermaksan, has completed development of a unique pedestal-mounted breech-loaded 81mm mortar and quantity production can commence when orders are placed, according to the company.

This system has been developed over a seven-year period using internal R&D funding.

The 81mm mortar tube is 1.453m long and fitted with a hand-operated vertical sliding breech mechanism with a screw breech being one potential option.

Traverse is through a full 360 degrees with weapon elevation from -5 to +82 degrees, with both being manual with an elevation and traverse indicator being fitted.

The recoil system is mounted above

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us