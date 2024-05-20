New tank, new ammunition – increasing the Challenger 3’s firepower

The in-development RBSL Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT) has been armed with the latest version of the Rheinmetall 120mm L55A1 high-pressure chrome-lined smoothbore gun fitted with a thermal sleeve, fume extractor and a muzzle reference system. This setup will allow projectiles to be fired with a higher maximum pressure with claimed greater accuracy and less barrel wear.

The current Challenger 2 has been fitted with a Royal Ordnance 120mm L30A1 rifled gun which fires separate loading ammunition, projectile and charge, with the main war shot being an L23A1 armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot – tracer (APFSDS-T) with a depleted uranium