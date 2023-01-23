New Supacat vehicles add off-road recovery capability for British Army
NP Aerospace, engineering authority for the UK MoD protected mobility fleet, and Supacat, are progressing development of new Lightweight Recovery Vehicles (LWRVs) for the British Army.
Four Supacat LWRV vehicles are due to be released to the service in Spring 2023, meeting a requirement for off-road recovery capability in environments such as those seen in Mali during Operation Newcombe.
The development falls under the MoD's Protected Mobility Engineering & Technical Support (PMETS) contract led by NP Aerospace and contracted vehicle OEMs and partners.
The LWRV utilises four in-service Jackal 2 vehicles with the addition of Supacat’s Extenda removable third axle to provide the recovery module and configure the 4x4 Jackal 2 as a 6x6 Coyote.
The design solution also incorporates Supacat’s Supalift system that will allow the recovery of Foxhound and HMT platforms.
The modular design allows LWRVs to switch between Jackal 2 and Coyote configuration by respective removal or addition of the recovery module.
David Petheram, COO, NP Aerospace, said: 'The project has received great feedback and we look forward to delivering the capability over the coming weeks.'
