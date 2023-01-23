To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Supacat vehicles add off-road recovery capability for British Army

23rd January 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The 6x6 Coyote LWRV can be converted from a 4x4 Jackal 2 by adding an extra axle unit and a dedicated recovery module. (Photo: Supacat/NP Aerospace)

Based on the 4x4 Jackal 2, the modular 6x6 Coyote Lightweight Recovery Vehicle package permits off-road recovery of light tactical vehicles in challenging environments.

NP Aerospace, engineering authority for the UK MoD protected mobility fleet, and Supacat, are progressing development of new Lightweight Recovery Vehicles (LWRVs) for the British Army.

Four Supacat LWRV vehicles are due to be released to the service in Spring 2023, meeting a requirement for off-road recovery capability in environments such as those seen in Mali during Operation Newcombe

The development falls under the MoD's Protected Mobility Engineering & Technical Support (PMETS) contract led by NP Aerospace and contracted vehicle OEMs and partners.

The LWRV utilises four in-service Jackal 2 vehicles with the addition of Supacat’s Extenda removable third axle to provide the recovery module and configure the 4x4 Jackal 2 as a 6x6 Coyote.

The design solution also incorporates Supacat’s Supalift system that will allow the recovery of Foxhound and HMT platforms.

The modular design allows LWRVs to switch between Jackal 2 and Coyote configuration by respective removal or addition of the recovery module.

David Petheram, COO, NP Aerospace, said: 'The project has received great feedback and we look forward to delivering the capability over the coming weeks.'

