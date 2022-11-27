New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved
India’s Defence Acquisition Council has cleared an acceptance of necessity for 5,000 machine pistols of 9x19mm calibre through the fast-track route.
A new machine pistol weighing no more than 2.5kg (without magazine) needs a range of at least 100m. Furthermore, it must have single-shot and automatic firing modes, a MIL-STD-1913-compliant Picatinny rail at the 12 o’clock position, and a magazine capacity of not less than 30 rounds.
The weapon should also be able to operate between temperature ranges of -20°C to +45°C without degradation in performance. Its firing rate should not be less than 600 rounds per minute.
A likely
More from Land Warfare
-
Australia delays armoured vehicle replacement decision till 2023
The chances of Land 400 Phase 3 retaining its original look for 450 new IFVs grow more and more strained.
-
New data link ties Patriot missile into Integrated Battle Command System
A combination of Northrop Grumman's IBCS and a Lockheed Martin data link contributed towards successful Patriot interception of cruise missile surrogate targets.
-
Patria extends life of Finnish Army armoured vehicles to maintain key capability
Patria has completed an upgrade programme for the Finnish Army's XA-180 6x6 APC fleet, extending its service life into the 2040s.
-
German Ringtausch continues as Greece swaps ex-GDR armour for Marders
Germany's Ringtausch scheme to supply armoured vehicles to countries donating their own equipment to Ukraine now sees Berlin handing over the first Marder IFVs to Greece
-
China displays a bewildering array of air defence systems at Zhuhai
There is no let-up in the continuous stream of advanced air defence systems rolling out from Chinese companies and state-owned factories.
-
Why Russia has lost over three times as many ground vehicles as Ukraine
A total of 7,629 Russian land systems have been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured by Ukraine, according to open-source figures, representing 78.6% of losses in the conflict.