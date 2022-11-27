New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved

India’s Defence Acquisition Council has cleared an acceptance of necessity for 5,000 machine pistols of 9x19mm calibre through the fast-track route.

A new machine pistol weighing no more than 2.5kg (without magazine) needs a range of at least 100m. Furthermore, it must have single-shot and automatic firing modes, a MIL-STD-1913-compliant Picatinny rail at the 12 o’clock position, and a magazine capacity of not less than 30 rounds.

The weapon should also be able to operate between temperature ranges of -20°C to +45°C without degradation in performance. Its firing rate should not be less than 600 rounds per minute.

A likely