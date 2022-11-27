To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved

27th November 2022 - 22:26 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The DRDO developed the Asmi 9mm submachine gun in conjunction with the Indian Army. (Photo: DRDO)

The Indian Army is on the hunt for new 9mm submachine guns, and a domestic solution looks the most likely option.

India’s Defence Acquisition Council has cleared an acceptance of necessity for 5,000 machine pistols of 9x19mm calibre through the fast-track route.

A new machine pistol weighing no more than 2.5kg (without magazine) needs a range of at least 100m. Furthermore, it must have single-shot and automatic firing modes, a MIL-STD-1913-compliant Picatinny rail at the 12 o’clock position, and a magazine capacity of not less than 30 rounds.

The weapon should also be able to operate between temperature ranges of -20°C to +45°C without degradation in performance. Its firing rate should not be less than 600 rounds per minute.

