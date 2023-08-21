New Russian 8x8 armoured vehicle breaks cover at Army-2023 event

VPK has developed the BTR-22 as a private venture with the aim of offering a cheaper and easier-to-manufacture alternative to the Bumerang 8x8 armoured personnel carrier.

According to company representatives, the experimental vehicle was designed as a VPK private initiative and is officially designated the BTR-22. Currently, several prototypes are undergoing Russian Army trials.

Despite speculation that appeared after one of the prototypes was spotted in June 2023, it is not a ‘mobilisation Bumerang’ or a competitor to VPK's Bumerang programme.

The BTR-22 has a new armoured hull offering all-around ballistic protection from 12.7mm B-32 rounds and shell splinters. The V-shaped