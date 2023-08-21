To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Russian 8x8 armoured vehicle breaks cover at Army-2023 event

21st August 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Riga

The BTR-22 displayed at Army-2023 was armed with a BPPU MB1 RWS integrating a 2A72 30mm autocannon and 7.62mm PKTM machine gun. (Photo: Author)

Russia's VPK (Military Industrial Company) presented a new 8x8 platform during the Army-2023 show near Moscow earlier in August. While the vehicle was displayed under the designation BTR-82A (Advanced), Shephard has established that it is not an upgraded version of the venerable BTR-82 platform, but a completely new design.

VPK has developed the BTR-22 as a private venture with the aim of offering a cheaper and easier-to-manufacture alternative to the Bumerang 8x8 armoured personnel carrier.

According to company representatives, the experimental vehicle was designed as a VPK private initiative and is officially designated the BTR-22. Currently, several prototypes are undergoing Russian Army trials.

Despite speculation that appeared after one of the prototypes was spotted in June 2023, it is not a ‘mobilisation Bumerang’ or a competitor to VPK's Bumerang programme.

The BTR-22 has a new armoured hull offering all-around ballistic protection from 12.7mm B-32 rounds and shell splinters. The V-shaped

Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

