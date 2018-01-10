New mine-clearance vehicles for Russian SMF
The Russian Ministry of Defence has detailed new vehicle deliveries for its Strategic Missile Forces (SMF).
By 2020, SMF formations will receive around 20 Listva remote mine clearing vehicles and about 50 engineering support and concealment vehicles.
The Listva vehicle was developed specifically for the SMF. The vehicle is fitted with electronics that can detect mines and land mines at distances of up to 100 metres in the sector of 30 degrees.
The engineering vehicles will improve the manoeuvrability and survivability of mobile-based combat missile systems.
An additional 300 pieces of engineering equipment are also planned to be delivered to the SMF engineering divisions by 2020. This will include obstacle removal vehicles, heavy mechanised bridges, excavators, truck cranes and other engineering armaments.
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