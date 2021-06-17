New antitank weapons for Thai marines

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) unveiled two new antitank weapons, the TOW-2A RF and M72 EC Mk1, in Navy Exercise 2021 in April. The exercise included firing demonstrations.
Last year the RTMC received 12 TOW-2 launchers from Raytheon, along with more than 100 TOW-2A RF missiles to replace old TOW wire-guided missiles in its inventory.
The TOW-2A RF is guided by radio waves, and the BGM-71E-4B-RF missile can penetrate some 760mm of armour.
The RTMC will fire approximately 6-10 TOW-2A RF rockets each year for performance testing and personnel training. Marines also train on a simulator for crews to ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.