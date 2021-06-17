To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

New antitank weapons for Thai marines

17th June 2021 - 23:47 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

Thai marines recently received 12 TOW-2 launcher kits and 100+ missiles. (Sompong Nondhasa)

Two new types of antitank weapon have been admitted into the Thai marines.

The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) unveiled two new antitank weapons, the TOW-2A RF and M72 EC Mk1, in Navy Exercise 2021 in April. The exercise included firing demonstrations.

Last year the RTMC received 12 TOW-2 launchers from Raytheon, along with more than 100 TOW-2A RF missiles to replace old TOW wire-guided missiles in its inventory.

The TOW-2A RF is guided by radio waves, and the BGM-71E-4B-RF missile can penetrate some 760mm of armour.

The RTMC will fire approximately 6-10 TOW-2A RF rockets each year for performance testing and personnel training. Marines also train on a simulator for crews to ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users