New antitank weapons for Thai marines

The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) unveiled two new antitank weapons, the TOW-2A RF and M72 EC Mk1, in Navy Exercise 2021 in April. The exercise included firing demonstrations.

Last year the RTMC received 12 TOW-2 launchers from Raytheon, along with more than 100 TOW-2A RF missiles to replace old TOW wire-guided missiles in its inventory.

The TOW-2A RF is guided by radio waves, and the BGM-71E-4B-RF missile can penetrate some 760mm of armour.

The RTMC will fire approximately 6-10 TOW-2A RF rockets each year for performance testing and personnel training. Marines also train on a simulator for crews to ...