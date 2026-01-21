Netherlands to get step change in air defence capability with FFG ACSV selection
German manufacturer Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) will provide its tracked Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) platform for all elements of the new Netherlands low-level air defence system, Shephard has learned at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) conference at Farnborough, UK.
It has also emerged that Ukraine has taken delivery of at least eight ACSVs, funded by the German government. Berlin has also funded FFG to deliver a large number of Leopard 1-based mine-clearing vehicles fitted with Pearson Engineering front-end equipment, including mine-clearing ploughs.
The Dutch order will include 18 ACSVs fitted with the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace NatiOnal Maneuver Air Defence System
