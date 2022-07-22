To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Netherlands seeks Patriot GEM-T missiles from US

22nd July 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Example of a Patriot battery in Dutch service. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

The US State Department has cleared a potential $1.22 billion deal to export Patriot GEM-T interceptor missiles to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is poised to receive $1.22 billion worth of Patriot missiles and related equipment, pending final approval of an FMS deal in which Raytheon would act as prime contractor.

In announcing that it has cleared the prospective deal, the US State Department noted on 21 July that the Netherlands has requested 96 MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) missiles plus test equipment, spare parts, training services and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

GEM-T missiles feature a blast fragmentation warhead with a hit-to-kill capability.

The Netherlands normally request industrial offsets in defence procurement transactions but the State Department noted that ‘offset agreements are undetermined’ at this stage.

A joint Dutch-German task force deployed Patriot systems to Slovakia in April to reinforce defence capabilities on the eastern flank of NATO, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

