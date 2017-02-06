To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Possibilities arise for LRV

6th February 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Scott Gourley in Kingman, Arizona

Recent firing demonstrations held by the US Army have shown the options available for the armament of the Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (LRV).

Industry brought two systems to the firing demonstrations, which were held outside Kingman, Arizona, where US Army representatives had a chance to observe ‘the state of the possible’ for solidifying the LRV requirement.

According to the US Army, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle will serve as the base platform for LRV. However, the Army has been refining final requirements in areas like crew size and onboard weapon system.

One of the key weapon decisions involves whether the LRV weapon will be a precision weapon or a suppressive weapon.

