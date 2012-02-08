Navistar, Indigen Armor, SAIC team for GMV 1.1

Navistar Defense, Indigen Armor and SAIC have announced that they will team for the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 (GMV 1.1) programme, to develop an off-road truck with advanced mobility capabilities.

The GMV 1.1 programme requires a highly mobile, roll-off mission-ready platform that is transportable on a CH-47 helicopter. To support Special Operations (Specops) missions, each vehicle will be integrated with a full government furnished Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) suite.



Under the teaming agreements, Navistar will serve as the prime contractor for the GMV 1.1 programme, and Navistar and Indigen Armor will combine their automotive and Special Operations expertise with SAIC’s skill in C4ISR technologies and its ability to field and provide integrated logistics support.



The programme currently calls for the production of about 200 units per year for up to five years. A request for proposals is expected in late February 2012, with production awards expected in early January 2014.