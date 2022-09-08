To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2022: PGZ and Hyundai Rotem deepen partnership with new MoU

8th September 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Kielce

Model of the K3 future MBT displayed by Hyundai Rotem at MSPO 2022. The K3 is one of many future joint Polish-Korean development programmes. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

An MoU signed at MSPO 2022 between PGZ and Hyundai Rotem covers industrial cooperation on the K2 MBT, as well as the next-generation K3 MBT and other South Korean platforms.

On 7 September, during the second day of MSPO 2022 in Kielce, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and Hyundai Rotem of South Korea signed an MoU to cooperate on the development of new armoured platforms.

The MoU was signed by Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae and Sebastian Chwałek, president of PGZ.

Cooperation between the two companies will focus on R&D as well as maximising partnerships in manufacturing, overhauling and modernising K2 MBTs.

Poland is already buying 1,000 K2 MBTs as the future core of its armoured forces. Most of these tanks will be produced in Poland, with PGZ also earmarked to conduct

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

