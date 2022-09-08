MSPO 2022: PGZ and Hyundai Rotem deepen partnership with new MoU

On 7 September, during the second day of MSPO 2022 in Kielce, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and Hyundai Rotem of South Korea signed an MoU to cooperate on the development of new armoured platforms.

The MoU was signed by Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae and Sebastian Chwałek, president of PGZ.

Cooperation between the two companies will focus on R&D as well as maximising partnerships in manufacturing, overhauling and modernising K2 MBTs.

Poland is already buying 1,000 K2 MBTs as the future core of its armoured forces. Most of these tanks will be produced in Poland, with PGZ also earmarked to conduct