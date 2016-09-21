To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Analysis: UK to issue MRV-P bid invites

21st September 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Andrew White in UK

RSS

The UK MoD will publish an invitation to negotiate (ITN) for its Multi-Role Vehicle Protected (MRV-P) programme in the final quarter of 2016, industry sources have suggested to Shephard.

The MRV-P is destined to provide the British Army with multiple types of small and medium wheeled armoured platforms with a range of variants stretching from troop transport through to battlefield ambulances, C2 and repair & recovery options. 

Selected vehicles will replace long wheel base Land Rovers amongst other vehicles across the MoD’s Operational Support Programme fleet.

Above: BAE Systems Tactical Vehicle, designed and built by Penman Engineering, which is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us