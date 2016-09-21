Analysis: UK to issue MRV-P bid invites
The UK MoD will publish an invitation to negotiate (ITN) for its Multi-Role Vehicle Protected (MRV-P) programme in the final quarter of 2016, industry sources have suggested to Shephard.
The MRV-P is destined to provide the British Army with multiple types of small and medium wheeled armoured platforms with a range of variants stretching from troop transport through to battlefield ambulances, C2 and repair & recovery options.
Selected vehicles will replace long wheel base Land Rovers amongst other vehicles across the MoD’s Operational Support Programme fleet.
Above: BAE Systems Tactical Vehicle, designed and built by Penman Engineering, which is
