Motorola Solutions takes over Australian radio firm Barrett Communications

16th August 2022 - 01:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Barrett Communications of Australia has been acquired by the American company Motorola Solutions. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

A well-established Australian radio manufacturer has been bought out by an American communications company.

Motorola Solutions has acquired the Australian company Barrett Communications, it was announced on 15 August. The latter specialises in radio communications, and its HF and VHF equipment is used by both civil agencies and militaries.

Starting business in 1976, Barrett Communications is based in Perth, Western Australia, whereas its buyer is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The acquisition will expand the reach of Motorola Solutions, as the Australian manufacturer has market share in places like Asia and the Pacific islands.

In a press release, Motorola Solutions said Barrett’s radio equipment would be ‘complementary to Motorola Solutions’ existing radio portfolio’.

However, no financial or

