Moscow nears completion of T-90M state testing effort

The T-90M, the new MBT for the Russian Land Forces, is near the completion of its state testing effort and is about to be launched in serial production.

This has been announced by Col Alexandr Panteleev, head of the 3rd TsNII MO scientific-research centre of the Russian MoD, dealing with tank and armour technologies.

It was originally expected that the first production-standard T-90Ms would be received by the Russian military at the end of 2018. The delivery date, however, was postponed and now it is touted as late 2019.

In the last few weeks the state-run Russian media published a