Oman to receive 301 TOW missiles

The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Oman of $70 million worth of Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wireless-Guided (TOW) multi-purpose missiles.

The deal will see 301 Raytheon TOW 2B Radio Frequency missiles (BGM-71F-7-RF), including seven Fly-to-Buy Missiles, delivered to Oman.

US government and contractor technical, program, logistics and engineering support services have all been included within the deal along with related elements of logistics and program support.

In January 2016, approval was granted for 400 similar BGM-71F-3-RF-standard TOW missiles in an order worth $51 million which also included seven Fly-to-Buy missiles.

The missile, one of the latest and most capable of the type, was first produced in the 1970s and has a range of 200–4500m.It can be integrated onto vehicles and helicopters, as well as mounted on a tripod for dismounted use. The missile has been the subject of improvements to extend its target set and performance.

Almost 300,000 TOW missiles have been delivered with the largest stockpiles belonging to Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the US.