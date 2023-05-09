To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Moldovan defence gets boost from European Union funding

9th May 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Moldovan defence modernisation is largely reliant on external funding and equipment donations, including Piranha 3 APCs from Germany. (Photo: Moldovan MoD)

A new financial assistance package from the European Union will help Moldova improve its airspace surveillance capabilities as missiles from the Ukraine conflict continue to pass over the country's territory.

The Moldovan military will receive a financial assistance package worth $44.08 million (€40 million), with the European Council approving the measure on 4 May, 

The funds, provided under the European Peace Facility initiative, will be utilised for the ‘development of the national airspace surveillance capacity, the development of transport and mobility capabilities, as well as the logistics and communications capabilities of the National Army,’ the Moldovan MoD explained in a 28 April press release.

The council’s 4 May release added that the package, to be delivered over a period of 36 months, 'will finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units

