Moldovan defence gets boost from European Union funding

The Moldovan military will receive a financial assistance package worth $44.08 million (€40 million), with the European Council approving the measure on 4 May,

The funds, provided under the European Peace Facility initiative, will be utilised for the ‘development of the national airspace surveillance capacity, the development of transport and mobility capabilities, as well as the logistics and communications capabilities of the National Army,’ the Moldovan MoD explained in a 28 April press release.

The council’s 4 May release added that the package, to be delivered over a period of 36 months, 'will finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units