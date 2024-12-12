To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Missile production being boosted across three continents

12th December 2024 - 10:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The test firing means full-rate production of Australian-made NSM launchers can begin. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The demand for missiles reflects current strategic interests, such as those in the Indo-Pacific region and conflict in Europe, along with an expectation of local involvement in manufacture which also supports a drive to build capacity.

The past three months has seen a surge in work to expand air defence and land attack missiles with soil turned on two sites, one in Australia and one in Europe, and plans announced for a facility in the US.

At the same time, Australia has this week conducted the first test-firing of a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) using a locally-made launcher and earlier in the month began the process to buy vehicle-mounted land-based, long-range fires.

The new Kongsberg facilities in Newcastle, Australia, where construction began on 6 December, and the planned factory James City County, Virginia in the US,

