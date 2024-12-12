Missile production being boosted across three continents
The past three months has seen a surge in work to expand air defence and land attack missiles with soil turned on two sites, one in Australia and one in Europe, and plans announced for a facility in the US.
At the same time, Australia has this week conducted the first test-firing of a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) using a locally-made launcher and earlier in the month began the process to buy vehicle-mounted land-based, long-range fires.
The new Kongsberg facilities in Newcastle, Australia, where construction began on 6 December, and the planned factory James City County, Virginia in the US,
More from Land Warfare
Czech Army set for more upgraded Leopards as part of an equipment swap with Ukraine
The Czech Army is in the process of converting their 73rd Armoured Battalion from Soviet to German main battle tanks (MBTs).
Kazakhstan to build new 8x8s based on Singapore’s Terrex
Singapore’s ST Engineering will help Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering set up in-country production capability and provide technical support.
Success for ballistic missile interceptor test firing from Guam
The US is increasing its focus on the Indo-Pacific region with multinational partnerships and increased capability such as boosting the defence of Guam.