Milrem LCM rebrands as Milworks
Estonia-based Milrem LCM has completed a name change to support the company’s brand development and avoid confusion with Milrem Robotics.
The company is now known as Milworks and focuses on the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of defence equipment.
Milworks is a partner organisation of the Estonian Defence Forces and it also has a Latvian subsidiary which similarly works with Latvian National Armed Forces.
Ingvar Pärnamäe, Managing Director of Milworks, said: ‘The name comes from the words ‘military’ and ‘works’… And the colours blue, black and white represent the colours of the flag of Estonia.’
In recent years, Milworks has focused on military vehicles with MRO activities on Patria XA-180 Pasi (pictured) and XA-188 APCs as well as CV-9035 IFVs.
Milworks is owned by Patria Group and Mootor Grupp. It has facilities in Tallinn, Tapa and Voru.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades
The procurement announcements emphasise the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s response to NATO’s call for heavier combat capabilities for land operations.
-
GDELS unveils Nemesis 155mm SPG at FEINDEF
GDELS has unveiled the Nemesis self-propelled artillery system, combining the ASCOD chassis with KNDS’s Artillery Gun Module to enhance European artillery capabilities.
-
BAE Systems expands Amphibious Combat Vehicle family with modular capabilities for future missions
BAE Systems recently announced two contracts for a total of 60 ACVs for the US Marines and has displayed its ACV Logistics concept.
-
Lockheed Martin builds first Saudi Arabian THAAD components
The THAAD launcher was first procured by Saudi Arabia in 2017, with local production a key condition of the sale.
-
Oshkosh Defense starts production on ROGUE-Fires and develops MTVR 4×4 variant
Both ROGUE-Fires and the MTVR demonstrator have been designed for Indo-Pacific mobility and expeditionary operations.