Milrem LCM rebrands as Milworks

9th April 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Estonia-based Milrem LCM has completed a name change to support the company’s brand development and avoid confusion with Milrem Robotics.

The company is now known as Milworks and focuses on the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of defence equipment.

Milworks is a partner organisation of the Estonian Defence Forces and it also has a Latvian subsidiary which similarly works with Latvian National Armed Forces.

Ingvar Pärnamäe, Managing Director of Milworks, said: ‘The name comes from the words ‘military’ and ‘works’… And the colours blue, black and white represent the colours of the flag of Estonia.’

In recent years, Milworks has focused on military vehicles with MRO activities on Patria XA-180 Pasi (pictured) and XA-188 APCs as well as CV-9035 IFVs.

Milworks is owned by Patria Group and Mootor Grupp. It has facilities in Tallinn, Tapa and Voru.

